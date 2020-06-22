When A Jewish Physicist Becomes A Catholic, Elizabeth I Or Good Queen Bess Unmasked, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

When a Jewish Physicist Becomes a Catholic – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand +1

Elizabeth I, Good Queen Bess—Unmasked? – Jack Scarisbrick at The Catholic World Report +1

God Uses Human Weakness to Make Saints – Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand

Will Jesus’ Statues be Torn Down & Removed? – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Holy Disturbance – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

Want a Healthy Spiritual & Social Life in Your Parish, & Stable Finances, Too? Take a Look at the Music Program – Jennifer Donelson-Nowicka at New Liturgical Movement

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

A Contemporary Approach to Early Gothic Revival Vestment Design – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Christ, the Church, Culture, & Cardinal Cupich – Eduardo J. Echeverria at The Catholic Thing

Deep-Fakes Create Many Moral Messes – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses

Pope Francis, the Open Questions on the Financial Scandal – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Building an Ownership Economy – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

The Scourge of Radical Islam, From Corpus Christi to Nigeria – Fr. Mario Alexis Portella at Crisis Magazine

Locke’s “Transubstantiation” of the Self – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

There is No Divine Positive Will or Natural Right to the Diversity of Religions – Bishop Athanasius Schneider at Gloria Dei

“Take A Knee For God, Not Man“ – Fr. Kevin M. Cusick at A Priest Life

The White House’s Executive Order Could Jump-Start the Cause of Global Religious Freedom – Daniel Philpott, Ph.D., at America Magazine

Will Having Kids Make You Happy? That’s Not the Right Question – Niall Gooch at Catholic Herald