Cardinal Tagle (Source: Edward Pentin)

What Pope Francis Wants Is His Successor, An Ordinariate Oratory, Church Money, and More Links!

What Pope Francis Wants Is Clear, His Successor . . . Cardinal Tagle? – Rocco Palmo at Whispers in the Loggia +1

An Ordinariate Oratory? – Simon Dennerly at The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society +1

ChurchMoney: Off The Shelf With Fr. Michael White – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Some Contemporary Marian-Inspired Vestments In Blue & White – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Present Of Presence – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Studies: When Cultures Undergo Sexual Revolution They Collapse In 3 Generations – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Necessary Journey Of Our Hearts – Fr. Nicholas Blackwell, O. Carm., at Catholic Stand

Poor Leaving Church “En Masse,” Says Researcher – John Burger at Aleteia

Vandals, Leave The Hymns Alone – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Melted Rosary Discovered After Nagasaki A-Bomb: Photo Reveals Its Haunting Backstory – ChurchPOP

Rubrics, Rubrics . . . – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

What Are The Different Types Of Gossip? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

The Only Catholic Priest Ever to Play in a Major League Baseball Game – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

The Site Of A Forgotten 1933 Simile Genocide Of Assyrian Christians – Lord David Alton

