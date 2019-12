Rachel's Tomb (Source: Catholic Convert)

Was Jesus Really Born At That Place In Bethlehem, The Great Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Was Jesus Really Born At That Place In Bethlehem – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

The Great Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament Via Adorecast – Team Catholify

The Holy House Of Loreto – Loreto Xavier at Catholic Stand

The Surprising Works Of Art In Peru’s Cuzco Cathedral – V.M. Traverso at Aleteia

Living Through The Joyful Mysteries – Birgit Jones at Ignitum Today

Are You Looking For Peace? Say The Rosary – Russell Shaw at Our Sunday Visitor

Custom Gammarelli Vestment With Baroque Coat-Of-Arms – J.P. Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

This Filipina Nun’s Legacy Continues Through The Order Of Nuns She Established – Larry Peterson at Aleteia

Gaudete Sunday & Rorate Mass Photopost 2019 – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

10 Ways To Keep Christ In Your Christmas – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

A “Carol” For The Ages – Brad Miner at The Catholic Thing

Ask Father: A Blessing For Guns – Fr. Z’s Blog

Continuing The Hunt For A Fabled G.K. Chesterton Quote – Stephen Bullivant at Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.