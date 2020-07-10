(Source: Kings Return Music on YouTube via Aleteia | Fair Use)

Video Of Gregorian Chant In A Stairwell Goes Viral, A Priest Makes Ritus Covidensis, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Gregorian Chant in a Stairwell Sends Shivers, Goes Viral – Sarah Robsdottir at Aleteia +1

A Priest Makes Changes: Ritus Covidensis! – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

Are You Willing to Suffer Shame For the Sake of the Name? – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand

The Influential Italian Gentleman: McCarrick Praised Bergoglio Prior to Conclave – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Christ’s Recapitulation of Motherhood – Lizzie Self at Clarifying Catholicism

Viganò, Schneider, & the Second Vatican Council – Fr. Regis Scanlon, O.F.M. Cap.

Robert Reilly’s “America on Trial” – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

The Spanish “El Bonete Español” Biretta – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

It’s Time to Cancel Margaret Sanger – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

Lessons from the “Hidden” Japanese Catholics – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life™

Protests Erupt at Indiana Catholic Church Over Suspended Priest – Justin L. Mack at Indy Star

For Christians, It Really Is A Catastrophe – Rod Dreher

Pecknold & Anderson: How the Supreme Court is Imposing Sexual Ideology on America – Charles C. Pecknold, Ph.D., & Ryan T. Anderson, Ph.D., at Respect Life Radio

Striking Down Louisiana’s Abortion Restrictions – Pat Smith at Ius & Iustitium

Racism Against Whites Is a Sin, Too – Austin Ruse at Crisis Magazine