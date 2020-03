Twelve Steps To Humility, Lent Is The Perfect Time For This Corporal Work Of Mercy, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Twelve Steps to Humility – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission +1

Lent is the Perfect Time for This Corporal Work of Mercy – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament Via Adorecast – Team Catholify

The Disciplines of Lent: Putting On the Garments of Worship – Mark C. McCann at Catholic Stand

Gregorian Chant: Perfect Music for the Sacred Liturgy – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D, at New Liturgical Movement

St. Thérèse’s Way of Surrendering Prayer to God – Fr. Joel Guibert at Catholic Exchange

Seven Lessons in Forgiveness – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

Family Activities for Your Journey through Lent – Mary Ellen Barrett at Seton Magazine

Encountering God Through Beauty, According to Pope Benedict – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

5 Encouraging Bible Verses To Lift Up Your Spirits – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Living Heaven Focused: Making a ‘Five-Year Plan’ – Ava Lalor at Our Sunday Visitor

Relics of St. Francis de Sales – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Hidden Virtues in Habits of Dining, Learning, & Spirituality – Derek Rotty at Catholic Exchange

How Sacred Images Can Lead To Peace in the Soul – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.