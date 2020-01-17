(Source: Catholic Stand)

Top Ten Catholic Books Of 2019, Be Victorious In The New Year With A Spiritual Plan, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Top Ten Catholic Books of 2019 – The Catholic Book Blogger Edition – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Be Victorious in the New Year With a Spiritual Plan – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange 135

The Resolution to End All Resolutions – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

On Nigerian Beheadings, “Where Is The Moral Revulsion?” – Aleteia

The Year of the Philosopher? – Donald DeMarco at Crisis Magazine

“Christ’s Life Is A Demand”: The Courage Of Endurance In A Hidden Life – Thomas S. Hibbs, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

No-Fault Divorce, Standing for Justice: Parish Priest & Divorce – Bai MacFarlane at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Ask Father: Too Much Water Mixed With The Wine In The Chalice, Valid? – Fr. Z’s Blog

. . .In The Pursuit Of Dermot McCulloch’s Campaign To Claim St. John Henry As A Homosexual. . . – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke's Mutual Enrichment

The Catholic Case Against Impeachment – Charles Coulombe at Crisis Magazine

Kids: Be A Mara, Not A Snyder – David Mills at The Stream

Abortion Was the Leading Cause of Death Worldwide in 2019, Killing 42 Million People – Steven Ertelt & Micaiah Bilger at Life News

Decade In Review: The Destruction Of The Family – Ryan T. Anderson, Ph.D., & Robert P. George, Ph.D., at USA Today

A Major Opportunity For The Pro-Life Movement – Chad C. Pecknold, Ph.D., at Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.