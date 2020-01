To Save The World Save The Liturgy, Science Agrees With Jesus On What Leads To Happy Life, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogg

To Save the World, We Have to Save the Liturgy, Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

Science Agrees with Jesus That These Things Lead to a Happy Life – Cecilia Pigg at Aleteia +1

Edward Feser: Science Needs Aristotle to Explain Nature – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

Life of St. Anthony the Abbot in Sienese Altarpiece – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Fight & Flight of The Holy Family – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

100 Gallons of Holy Water Blesses Town Via Crop Dusting Plane in Louisiana – ChurchPOP

What Catholicism Is, & What it Isn’t – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Imprimaturs & Private Revelations – Jimmy Akin at Catholic Answers Magazine

It’s Time to Talk About Postpartum – Allison Auth at Crisis Magazine

Parents Are Called To Be The Primary Teachers Of The Faith To Their Children – Msgr. Owen F. Campion at Our Sunday Visitor

The Martini Curve Revisited: What, Precisely, Was The Church 200 Years Behind? – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

Abortion Activists Torch Pro-Life Advocate’s Car Outside His Home, Threaten His Children – Life News

Religious Freedom, The Church, & State Coercion – Matthew A. Shadle, Ph.D., at Public Discourse

What the ‘State of the World’ Address Reveals about the State of the Church – Christopher R. Altieri at Catholic Herald

