Things To Do While Quarantined Beyond Binge Watching, Forgotten Influential Eastern Monk, And More!
50 Things To Do while Quarantined, Beyond Binge Watching – Carrie Gress, Ph.D., at Off The Cuff via Theology of Home +1
Forgotten Eastern Monk Quietly Influences Spiritual Theology For 1700 Years – Phillip Rolfes at uCatholic +1
Jesus, I Trust In You–A Time for Divine Mercy – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand
What Will the Afterlife Actually be Like? – Francis Phillips at Catholic Herald
Faith Education: Quarantined-at-Home Edition – B.J. Gonzalvo, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand
Adoration During the Pandemic – Tom Nash at Catholic Answers Magazine
Easter Hope – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today
Villagers Seek to Build Big Church in Highlands of Papua New Guinea – Ray Cavanaugh at Aleteia
Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
Sacristy Tips: The Roman Method for Wearing a Roman Stole – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Henry VIII vs. Thomas More – Katie Hugo at Clarifying Catholicism
Rights for LGBTs—But Not God – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine
What Is Time? (Philosophy) – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Magis Center
Catholicism & Socialism: Comrades or Enemies? – Paul Senz at The Catholic World Report
Extraordinary Form: Full Truth – Christopher J. Malloy, Ph.D., at Theological Flint
“WHO’s Leader? Should Resign”: An Interview with Dr. Anders Corr – Aurelio Porfiri at Altare Dei
Not Only Cardinal Zen, But Cardinal Bo Is Also Openly Attacking Communist China – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso
Persecuted Christians Need You Now More Than Ever – Thomas Farr & Toufic Baaklini at Providence Magazine