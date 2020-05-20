The Truth About Modernism, Grasping the Decree on Our Lady of America Apparitions, And More Links!
The Truth About Modernism – Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand +1
Understanding the Statement, Decree on Our Lady of America Apparitions – Fr. Matthew MacDonald at The Catholic World Report +1
Why the Installations of Atlanta’s New Archbishop was Splendid – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Memento Mori, Thoughts on Growing Old – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand
The Life Of A Carmelite – Claire Dwyer at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Absurdity – Noel Ethan Tan at Ignitum Today
The Shrine of St. Michael the Archangel on Mount Gargano – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
When Medieval Catholic Saints Would Practice 'Holy Anorexia' – Billy Ryan at uCatholic
Christendom College ‘More in Demand Than Ever,’ Says Enrollment VP – Newman Society
Religion Can Never Be ‘Privatized’ – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine
A Genius Wrote Today’s Collect, A Translator Nearly Ruined It – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf at Catholic Herald
Istanbul: May Former Hagia Sophia Cathedral become a Mosque? – Christophe Lafontaine at Aleteia
The German Synodal Path: Noteworthy Or Not Worthy? – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
Are We Under Interdict? Sanctions – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy
Defending the Right to Work – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine
Ask Father: Organ Donation for Research After Death – Fr. Z’s Blog
Query . . . Mainly for Stuart Legitimists – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment