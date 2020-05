Blessing the Village (Source: Sons of St. Joseph)

The Priests I Admire Most, Masculinity, Fr. Augustus Tolton Is The No Limit Priest, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Priests I Admire the Most Are Probably Not Those You Would Expect – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph +1

Masculinity – Marcus Leong at Ignitum Today +1

Steve’s Hour Interview with William Deatherage – Steve Ray at Defender’s of the Catholic Faith

What Socialism Is (& What’s Wrong with It) – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

Fr. Augustus Tolton, The No Limit Priest; Book Review – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info

Building a Strong Family: Off the Shelf with Angele Regnier – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

The Reaction to Pope Benedict’s Dictatorship Comments Proves His Point – Melanie McDonagh at Catholic Herald

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Reasons Why St. Catherine Of Siena Should Be Your Quarantine BFF – Melissa Guerrero at epicPew

Rod Dreher & His Endism – Austin Ruse at Crisis Magazine

Islam Up Close – William Kilpatrick, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

Hey Islam! Let’s Do Dinner! – One Mad Mom

Pandemic Reaction Is Horrifying Illustration. . .Accompanying Ravages of Modernity – Edward Pentin at his personal blog

News About the Traditional Latin Mass Survey: “The Old Mass is Not in Danger” – Fr. Z’s Blog

Coronavirus Reading: ‘Death Comes for the Archbishop’ – Carolyn Moynihan at Mercatornet

False Notions of the Common Good – Chad C. Pecknold, Ph.D., at First Things