The Next Pope, Cancel Culture Comes For The Church, Convert From Atheism To Catholicism, And More!

The Best In Catholic

Book: The Next Pope: The Leading Cardinal Candidates by Edward Pentin – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

Cancel Culture Comes for the Catholic Church – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine +1

The Catholic View of Rights & Systemic Injustice – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

A Catholic Response to Racism – Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers at The Catholic World Report

Addiction: A Rocky Road to Faith – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

Unjust Rules for Religious Believers – Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Cap., & Michael P. Farris, J.D., at First Things

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Why St. Bernardine Created The IHS Christogram & What It Means – Will Wright at Catholic Link

A Meandering Journey from Atheism to Catholicism – Gregory Graham at The Coming Home Network International

Why Does This Resonate With Me? – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Pictures: The Capuchin Crypt In Rome With Almost 4,000 Skeletons Buried In It – uCatholic

Word of the Day: Serpent – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College

How Can I Tell If Someone Is Possessed? – Dan Burke at Divine Intimacy Radio via Catholic Spiritual Direction

Obsequies of the Very Reverend Fr. Jonathan Robinson, Cong. Orat. – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Oddity of the Artist – Denise Trull at Dappled Things

No Man is Nameless: The Family & Identity – Lizzie Self at Clarifying Catholicism

The Oldest Catholic High School in the United States is in New Orleans – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia

The Challenge on Vatican II – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture