10 Of The Most Ridiculously Cool Icons Of Saints – Theresa Zoe Williams at epicPew +1

An Addiction Healed Through Consecration To Jesus Through Mary, Then Temptation – Catholic Stand +1

How the Consecration to St. Joseph can Change Your Life – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Catholic History: The Earliest Sources for the December 25th Christmas Date – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

Exploring the Biblical Roots of the Sacrament of Confession – Menny Thoughts at Convert’s Quest

Storms Over the Emerald Isle – Kevin V. Turley at Crisis Magazine

The Chair of Peter: Furniture Matters. . . – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Was Jesus a False Prophet? – Douglas M. Beaumont at Catholic Answers Magazine

Reading Scripture During Lent: A Catholic Understanding of the Bible – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas at The Catholic World Report

Why Reason Demands Absolute Certitudes – Dennis Bonnette, Ph.D., at Strange Notions

Silk Lamé — Handwoven, Machine-woven & Some Historical Examples – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

A Description of Sarum Vespers, by James Griffin – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Can a Catholic be a Socialist? No, Nor a Liberal – Christopher J. Malloy, Ph.D., at Theological Flint

The Mother Still Campaigning For Her Daughter’s Rescue From Boko Haram – Jenny Taylor, Ph.D., at Religion Unplugged

