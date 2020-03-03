The Most Ridiculously Cool Icons Of Saints, An Addiction Healed Thru Consecration To Jesus And More!
10 Of The Most Ridiculously Cool Icons Of Saints – Theresa Zoe Williams at epicPew +1
An Addiction Healed Through Consecration To Jesus Through Mary, Then Temptation – Catholic Stand +1
How the Consecration to St. Joseph can Change Your Life – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Catholic History: The Earliest Sources for the December 25th Christmas Date – Billy Ryan at uCatholic
Exploring the Biblical Roots of the Sacrament of Confession – Menny Thoughts at Convert’s Quest
Storms Over the Emerald Isle – Kevin V. Turley at Crisis Magazine
The Chair of Peter: Furniture Matters. . . – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Was Jesus a False Prophet? – Douglas M. Beaumont at Catholic Answers Magazine
Reading Scripture During Lent: A Catholic Understanding of the Bible – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas at The Catholic World Report
Why Reason Demands Absolute Certitudes – Dennis Bonnette, Ph.D., at Strange Notions
Silk Lamé — Handwoven, Machine-woven & Some Historical Examples – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
A Description of Sarum Vespers, by James Griffin – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Can a Catholic be a Socialist? No, Nor a Liberal – Christopher J. Malloy, Ph.D., at Theological Flint
The Mother Still Campaigning For Her Daughter’s Rescue From Boko Haram – Jenny Taylor, Ph.D., at Religion Unplugged
