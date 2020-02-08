The Little Known Pardon Crucifix Is A Power House, Before And After Renovation In Chicago, And More!
The Little Known Pardon Crucifix Is A Power House – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1
Before & After: Immaculate Conception in South Chicago – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1
The Inseparability of Church & State: Part I – Greg Chrysostom at Catholic Stand
Be England Thy Dowry: The Ordinariates – Charles Coulombe at Crisis Magazine
Prayer, Forgiveness, & St. John Paul II – Jordan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction
How To Reach More People To Raise More – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net
On Hinduism – Menny Thoughts at Convert’s Quest
Exceptionless Moral Rules – David Carlin at The Catholic Thing
In Defense of Side Altars – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
Understanding Terms: Christian, Catholic, & Protestant – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
A Glimpse of Liturgy & Parish Life in the 1920's – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission
Bishops Promised Transparency On Abuse; Haven’t Delivered – Lexi Churchill, Ellis Simani, & Topher Sanders, at Houston Chronicle & ProPublica
The Hourglass Shape: Buckle Up, Curves Ahead! (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling
An Alternate History of Modern Science – Christopher Graney at Church Life Journal
