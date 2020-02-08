The Little Known Pardon Crucifix Is A Power House – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1

Before & After: Immaculate Conception in South Chicago – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

The Inseparability of Church & State: Part I – Greg Chrysostom at Catholic Stand

Be England Thy Dowry: The Ordinariates – Charles Coulombe at Crisis Magazine

Prayer, Forgiveness, & St. John Paul II – Jordan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

How To Reach More People To Raise More –  Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

On Hinduism – Menny Thoughts at Convert’s Quest

Exceptionless Moral Rules – David Carlin at The Catholic Thing

In Defense of Side Altars – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Understanding Terms: Christian, Catholic, & Protestant – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

A Glimpse of Liturgy & Parish Life in the 1920's – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Bishops Promised Transparency On Abuse; Haven’t Delivered – Lexi Churchill, Ellis Simani, & Topher Sanders, at Houston Chronicle & ProPublica

The Hourglass Shape: Buckle Up, Curves Ahead! (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

An Alternate History of Modern Science – Christopher Graney at Church Life Journal

