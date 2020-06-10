Tau Cross (Source: uCatholic)

The History Behind The Tau Cross, Miracles Happen Today, Intron Varia Ar Sklerder, And More Links!

Did You Know? The History Behind the Tau Cross & the Staurogram – Billy Ryan at uCatholic +1

Miracles Happen Today: A Sight to Behold – Melanie Jean Juneau at Catholic Stand +1

Intron Varia Ar Sklerder – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

An Old Testament Biblical Type: Going On Our Mary Way – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

Working Toward Christian Unity – Bishop Mitchell Rozanski at Simply Catholic

Nobody Expects the Darwinist Inquisition – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

Episcopal Conferences & Communion on the Tongue – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy

The New ‘Fra Angelico’ of the Dominican Order: Fr. Marius J. Zerafa, O.P. – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Cardinal Bo of Myanmar Slams Toxic Social Media ‘Virus’ – The Catholic Weekly

Did God Bring This Pandemic to Bring About Liturgical Renewal & Restorations? – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

“Rigid, Cold, Misguided” That’s How the Monastery of Bose Thanks Its Founder – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso

Will the Cure Be Worse Than the Disease? – Joseph Meaney at Crisis Magazine

Bleak House by Charles Dickens – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College

Will the Federal Courts Decide Who is a “Minister?” – Thomas R. Ascik, J.D., at The Catholic World Report

The Anti-Thing – David Warren at The Catholic Thing

The Case Against Riots – Ross Douthat at The New York Times

By Rights I Should be an Atheist, But I Feel a Pull Towards Catholicism – Heather Tomlinson at Catholic Herald