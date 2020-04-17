The Hidden Meanings Of Golgotha, Lessons From A Whisky Priest, Reconstruction In Wisconsin And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Hidden Meanings of “Golgotha”: Whose Skull Was It? – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead To Rome +1

Lessons from a Whisky Priest – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine +1

Slow, Thoughtful Living — A Reflection – Cynthia Millen at Catholic Stand

Reconstruction of the Church of St. Cecilia in the Wisconsin Dells – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Privilege of Boredom – Rachel Fiore at Ignitum Today

Catholic Social Teaching Kicks in During Quarantine, & After – Jennifer Fitz at Sticking the Corners

Sorrow, Separation, & The Easter Message – Mark C. McCann at Catholic Stand

Cardinal Pell: A Catholic Hero? – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

5 Things Protestants Get Wrong About the Blessed Virgin Mary – ChurchPOP

In Defense of St. Corona – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

Corona Virus Horror Stories & Fr. Z Gives Advice to Young People – Fr. Z’s Blog

Bonkers in Boise! – One Mad Mom

Padre Pio & the Friendship of Guardian Angels in Times of Need – Maura Roan McKeegan at Catholic Exchange

Locating Golgotha: The Authentic Site of Christ’s Crucifixion – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Challenges Lie Ahead for First Lay President of Papal Foundation – Brian Fraga at Our Sunday Visitor

The Woman Taking On Big Porn – Sohrab Ahmari at First Things

Is the Coronavirus ‘Nature’s Revenge’? – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

‘I Am Patrick’ Shatters Myths To Highlight Life Of Ireland’s Beloved Saint – Clemente Listi at Religion Unplugged

Fulani Herdsmen in Nigeria Kill More than 60 Christians in Five Weeks, Sources Say – Morning Star News

The Christian Background to Communist China’s Best Hospitals – William Huang at Mercatornet

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.