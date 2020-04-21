The Harrowing Of Hell, A Tour De Force Of New Art And Beauty In US, Ethics of Quarantine, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Harrowing of Hell – David Torkington at Catholic Stand +1

A Tour de Force of New Art & Beauty in the USA Shrine of Our Lday of Guadalupe – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

The Ethics of the Quarantine – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

French Benedictine Nuns Bring Ancient Chant to the Isolated World – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Contemplating Christ’s Torture & Crucifixion – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand

A Requiem for Penderecki – L. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

Faithful Catholic Colleges Are Digitally Connecting Their Students – Kelly Salomon at Crisis Magazine

Will Catholics Return to Mass? – David G. Bonagura, Jr., at The Catholic Thing +1

How Australia’s Legal System Kept Its Honor in the Cardinal Pell Case – Matthew Donnellan, L.L.B.(Hons), G.D.L.P., at The Catholic Weekly

France: Possible Debt Cancellation for African Countries – Fr. Benedict Mayaki, S.J., at Vatican News

The Dangers of Live-Streaming Masses – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

Nutty Stuff that happens Around Easter, Right on Schedule – Fr. Z’s Blog

Live-Streaming the Absurdity of Versus Populum & the Prayerfulness of Ad Orientem – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

There’s No Vaccine for the Tyrannovirus – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

6 Kids, Pregnant Mom among 9 Christians Killed in Attack in Nigeria – Morning Star News

Fr. Robert Sirico Addresses Reopening the Economy after Covid-19 on EWTN – Rev. Ben Johnson at Transatlantic Blog via Acton Institute

How The Black Death Built The Modern West – Robert Carle, Ph.D., at Religion Unplugged

Catholic Hospitals Under Attack – Wesley J. Smith, J.D., at First Things

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.