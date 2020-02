The First Mass Ever And It Is Not What You Would Expect, In Praise Of Real Fasting, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The First Mass Ever, & It’s Not What You’d Expect! (The Proto-Mass) – Brother John Joseph at Ignitum Today +1

In Praise of – Real – Fasting – Helen Freeh at The Catholic Thing +1

How to Fix the Church in the 21st Century – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

Mother Mary’s Victory Plan for Lent – Fr. Hugh Barbour, O. Præm., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Fruits of Fatima: Off the Shelf with Joseph Pronechen – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Ask Father: The “Churching” of Women After Childbirth & the Blessing of Expecting Mothers – Fr. Z's Blog

The Treasury of Monza Cathedral – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

We’re All Responsible for ‘Love Island’ Woman’s Death? – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

A Response to Lack of Black Catholics in Vocations – Menny Thoughts at Convert’s Quest

Was Vatican II a Mistake? – James Hitchcock at Crisis Magazine

Pope Francis Rules Whereas Pope Paul VI Reigned; Does Vatican Need a Ruler or a King? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Fashion & Beauty Writer Challenges Women to Think Differently about What They Wear – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

What if Millions of Christians Fasted Together During Lent? – Jay Richards, Ph.D., at The Stream

Christians Throughout Nigeria Have Staged Protests Against Rising Persecution – Punch

