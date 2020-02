Pope Francis (Source: Screen Shot from The Scott Smith Blog; Bleeding Borders Added)

Complete Catholic Confession Guide; The Simple Life: My Family’s Beautiful Lesson; And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Complete Catholic Confession Guide: Confession Script, Act of. . . – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead to Rome +1

The Simple Life: My Family’s Beautiful Lesson – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand +1

The State of the Seminary & Reasons for Hope – John Macias at The Catholic World Report

The Single Person Searching for a Vocation – Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand

Kids Away From The Church? Welcome To The St. Monica Club – Laura Hensley at epicPew

Nigeria is Drifting Towards Anarchy – Archbishop Alfred Martins of Lagos

Grace Is Given To The Humble – Debra Black at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Jennifer Lopez Blasphemously Mimics Jesus on Stripper Pole at Super Bowl – ChurchPOP

There Is No Secular Culture – James Matthew Wilson, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Plutarch the Historian Acknowledges Humanity’s Ancient Enemy – J. Bolton at Augustines Alley

Dissident Pro-Gay Marriage Ministry to Offer LGBT Retreat in San Diego Diocese – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

The Archbishop of Kampala Forbids Communion in the Hand, Other Decrees – Fr. Z’s Blog

Does the Extended Evolutionary Synthesis Shed New Light on Theological Anthropology? – Christopher Baglow at Church Life Journal

Nothing Is More Countercultural Than a Joyful Celibate: Luanne Zurlo Interview – Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.