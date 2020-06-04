The Best Way For Communion During Pandemic, Notice a Hermeneutics of Continuity in Wyoming And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Ultimate Solution for Communion in Time of the Coronavirus – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

Do You Notice a Hermeneutics of Continuity in Wyoming? – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1

The Our Father Revisited In Our Times – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

Next Time, There Will Be No Excuses On What Is ‘Essential’ – Joseph Pearce at Crisis Magazine

Our Lord’s Promise – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Rendering to Caesar in an Epidemic: The Limits of Authority – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Announcing Center for Beauty & Culture at Benedictine College in Kansas – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Is Religion Divisive? – David G. Bonagura, Jr., at The Catholic Thing

When John Paul II Greeted This Young Boy, It Changed His Life Forever – Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz at Aleteia

It Is The Decision of the Holy Spirit & Us: The Catholicity of the Early Church – Msgr. Ch. Pope at Community in Mission

“Lost in Translation”: The Sequence Veni Sancte Spiritus (Part I) – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Distance Education: It’s a Long Way from Real Education – Randall B. Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

Veni Sancte Spiritus – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

“Existential Inertia” vs. Almighty God – Dennis Bonnette, Ph.D., at Strange Notions

Online Masses are Hugely Popular, That Creates New Dilemmas – Fr. Edmund Montgomery at Catholic Herald

With Lockdown Lifted, Crackdowns on Churches Intensify – Zhang Feng at Bitter Winter

Requiescat in Pace: Donna Morrissey Dies of Covid-19 – Boston Catholic Insider