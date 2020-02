Screen Shot of A Lenten Journey with Mother Mary Book by Fr. Edward Looney (Source: Sophia Institute)

Start Your Lenten Reading Now, The World’s Oldest Nun Celebrates 116th Birthday, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Doesn’t Matter How Long Lent Is, Don’t Start Your Spiritual Reading Late: 10 Books – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture +1

The World’s Oldest Nun Celebrates 116th Birthday; Here’s Her Secret To Happiness – ChurchPOP +1

The Downside of Asking God for Signs – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand

Did You Know? Why Cardinals Owe Their Name to the Church – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

A Lenten Journey With Mary – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Pray This Prayer To Be a Better Spouse – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Just Say ‘No’: Teaching Sex Education to Public Elementary School Children – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

The Value of Daily Non-Sacramental Confession & House Groups – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

The Smoking Gun Finally Appears; Regarding Querida Amazonia – One Mad Mom

Thoughts about Querida Amazonia & Fr. Z Opines Also on Something Sad About Bookgate – Fr. Z’s Blog

Querida Amazonia: The Good, the Baffling, & the Unexpected – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas at The Catholic World Report

Catholic Gonzaga University Opens America’s First Catholic LGBTQ+ Rights Center – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

Why Isn’t the Slaughter of Nigerian Christians a News Story? – Terry Mattingly at Get Religion

A Future Patron Saint of Troubled Marriages? – Francis Phillips at Catholic Herald

