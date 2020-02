Similarities Between Two Apparitions Of Mary, Death Of Seminarian Michael Nnadi, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Similarities Between Our Lady’s Two Apparitions on February 11 – Fr. Edward Looney at Aleteia +1

The Death of Michael Nnadi & the Sacrifice of Seminarians – Fr. Seán Connolly at The Catholic World +1

Sin & the Gift of Grace: A Reflection on Psalm 51 – William Hemsworth at Catholic Stand

Medievals Weren’t Literalists – Paul Gillette at Clarifying Catholicism

Does the Bible Teach that Unicorns & Dragons Are Real? – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

Forgiving Debts: A Health Care Miracle – Gretchen R. Crowe at Our Sunday Visitor

The Catholic Church Is More Pro-Science Than You Might Think – Mike Panlilio at epicPew

A Christian Response to Mental Health Needs in Texas – Menny Thoughts at Convert’s Quest

The Politics of Sorrow – Deacon James H. Toner at Crisis Magazine

Thou Shall Not Steal: The Universal Destination & the Private Ownership of Goods – Dominic David Nalpon at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

What Do We Mean by the Word “Mystery?” – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Thoughts on the Lay Vocation – Francis X. Maier at The Catholic Thing

Rehabilitating St. Simeon the Stylite – Elizabeth Klein at Church Life Journal

Christians are Being Captured, Killed Across Globe: Inside the Crisis – Billy Hallowell at The Stream

