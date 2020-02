Ex- Satanist John Ramirez, Now Christian (Source: News12 The Bronx via ChurchPOP)

Satanist Experienced Hell Then Converted To Christianity, Imam Became Catholic Priest, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Ex-Satanist Reveals Supernatural Experience of Hell That Converted Him to Christianity – ChurchPOP +1

How the Son of an Imam Explains How He Became a Catholic Priest – Lucie Sarr at La Croix International +1

St. Lucy, Virgin, & Martyr: A Patron & Heavenly Friend – Edward Monti at Catholic Stand

Sex Is a Procreative Act – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine

Does Consecrated Life Trump Marriage? Can the Married Change Their Minds? – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Understanding Time in the Church Calendar – Msgr. Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

The Vital Role of Grandparents in Church & Family Life – Lydia O’Kane at Vatican News

A New Series on Medieval Liturgy from Canticum Salomonis – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Saints Guide Us To Holiness – Menny Thoughts at Convert’s Quest

What Obergefell Isn’t – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at Underground Thomist

The Index Librorum Prohibitorum: When the Church Had a List of ‘Banned’ Books – uCatholic

New Technology Helps Experts Analyze Ancient Handwriting – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Prudence & Bishop McElroy – Stephen P. White at The Catholic Thing

Hindu Extremists Beat Christian Children, Accuse Worshipers – Morning Star News

