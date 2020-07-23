Ringwraiths, Hauntings, Possessions and Exorcisms, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Ringwraiths – Fanny Jean Jones at Ignitum Today +1

Hauntings, Possessions, & Exorcisms – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand +1

Fr. Rothrock Is Right – Matt Rowe at Crisis Magazine

Jane Austen, Parents Yelling at Kids, & the Beatitudes – Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand

Yes, The Church Received Relief Funds, & That’s Fair – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Chinese ‘Underground’ Bishop Presumed Dead 17 Years After Mysterious Disappearance – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

Jude 3 & Sola Scriptura: The Faith Once for All Delivered – Jimmy Akin at JimmyAkin.com +1

7 Ways To Deepen Your Devotion To The Precious Blood This July – Erin Rebar at epicPew

Two Beautiful Offerings from Watts & Co. & Sacra Domus Aurea – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

China-Vatican Accord, Part II – Mimi Lau at South China Morning Post

More Communion Disaster at Pax Christi Community Church; Updated – Fr. Z’s Blog

A Bishop & Theologian Breaks the Silence Over the Banality of Viganò & Company – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso

It Won’t Stop With Statues – Fr. Dwight Longenecker at The Stream

The Minor Options of the Old Rite & How They Avoid “Optionitis” – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

McCarrick on Bergoglio’s Election: “We Did It!” – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

It Appears Rome is the Place to Go for a Cheap, Quick Laicization – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Mapping Catholic Hierarchy Influence Scandal In Uncle Ted’s Social Network – Rod Dreher

‘The West Wing’ had a Disastrous Influence on Catholics – Elizabeth Lev at Catholic Herald