Response To A Southern Baptist, A Word In Defense Of The Bishops, Daniel Mitsui Art, And More Links!
Response to a Southern Baptist – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1
A Word in Defense of the Bishops – Gerard M. Nadal at Ignitum Today +1
Art for the Domestic Church from Daniel Mitsui – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Justification in Catholicism – Briana Huddleston at Catholic Stand
Patron Saint Against Plague & the Great Art He Inspired – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture
The Power of Prayer in Our Lives is Unsurpassed – Gregory Siqueiros at Catholic Stand
Lessons to be Learned from the Hidden Christians of Japan – Meg Hunt-Kilmer at Our Sunday Visitor
Is Covid-19 a Punishment from God? – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine
Cardinal Kung Pin-mei: Sainthood Blocked by Vatican to Appease Communist China – Massimo Introvigne at Bitter Winter
Update: Construction of a New Swiss Guard Helmet – Fr. Z’s Blog
God Preserve Us From godless Philanthropy – Joseph Pearce at The Catholic World Report
The Year There Was No Easter – Anonymous at Clarifying Catholicism
Her Most Chaste Spouse – Fr. Boniface Hicks, O.S.B., at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Oberammergau Passion Play to be Postponed for Two Years – John Burger at Aleteia
Lent 2020: Pandemic, Pride, & Piety – Brian Williams at Liturgy Guy
Mubarak’s Lasting Legacy on Egypt’s Coptic Christians – Ramazan Kilinç at The Conversation
