Response to a Southern Baptist – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

A Word in Defense of the Bishops – Gerard M. Nadal at Ignitum Today +1

Art for the Domestic Church from Daniel Mitsui – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Justification in Catholicism – Briana Huddleston at Catholic Stand

Patron Saint Against Plague & the Great Art He Inspired – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

The Power of Prayer in Our Lives is Unsurpassed – Gregory Siqueiros at Catholic Stand

Lessons to be Learned from the Hidden Christians of Japan – Meg Hunt-Kilmer at Our Sunday Visitor

Is Covid-19 a Punishment from God? – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

Cardinal Kung Pin-mei: Sainthood Blocked by Vatican to Appease Communist China – Massimo Introvigne at Bitter Winter

Update: Construction of a New Swiss Guard Helmet – Fr. Z’s Blog

God Preserve Us From godless Philanthropy – Joseph Pearce at The Catholic World Report

The Year There Was No Easter – Anonymous at Clarifying Catholicism

Her Most Chaste Spouse – Fr. Boniface Hicks, O.S.B., at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Oberammergau Passion Play to be Postponed for Two Years – John Burger at Aleteia

Lent 2020: Pandemic, Pride, & Piety – Brian Williams at Liturgy Guy

Mubarak’s Lasting Legacy on Egypt’s Coptic Christians – Ramazan Kilinç at The Conversation

