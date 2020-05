Religious Freedom Not Given By State, Connection Between The Little Flower And Faustina, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Dear Washington Post: Religious Freedom is Not Granted by the Benign State – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report +1

A Connection between St. Thérèse & St. Faustina is No Coincidence – Discalced Carmelite Friars +1

The Anthropology of the Spirit: Theology of the Body Revisited – David Kilby at Catholic Stand

Enrich Your Prayer Life With Prayers of Reparation – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Easter Resurrection from Death – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

Five Principles for Thriving During Covid-19. . . & Life – John Kish at Clarifying Catholicism

We Are Joyful Easter People – Melanie Jean Juneau at Catholic Stand

Public Masses to Resume in Austria May 15 – Fr. Benedict Mayaki, S.J., at Vatican News

8 Easy Ways To Celebrate The Easter Season During Lock Down – Chloe Langr at epicPew

How We Started Using A.D. & B.C. By Accident Because of Easter – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

[Video] Why did God Create the Devil? – Fr. Robert J. Spitzer, S.J., Ph.D., at Magis Center

Tomie dePaola: Making Old Things New – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine

We Have Sinned – Rosary to the Interior

Personalism & Theological Neomodernism: A Very Strict Relationship! – Corrado Gnerre at Altare Dei

Cardinal Pell’s Kangaroo Court – Michael McAuley at Mercatornet

What to do about Communist China? – Samuel Gregg, D.Phil., at Powerblog via Acton Institute

Iran’s Imprisoned Christians Face Yet Another Danger: Covid-19 – Lela Gilbert at Religion Unplugged