Raphaels Long Lost Last Paintings Before His Sudden Death Revealed, Last Of A Holy Family, And More!
Raphael’s Long-Lost Last Paintings Before His Sudden Death Revealed – Billy Ryan at uCatholic +1
Last of a Holy Family – Debbie Cramsie at The Catholic Weekly +1
We Need Healing: We Need Jesus – William Hemsworth at Catholic Stand
Beautiful Art in This 12th Century Missal of Limoges – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Space Age Earthlings & the God of Creation – Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand
The Art of the Church Cornerstone – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
Following The Science – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at Underground Thomist
Ask Father: What is Physically Required for the Laity to Participate at Mass? – Fr. Z’s Blog
Catholic College Closes, This Catholic College May Not Be The Last – Devi Shastri at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Step By Step Toward Married Priests; An Update – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L’Espresso
On Synodality & the German Call to Expand It – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
In the Face of Riots, Practice Empathy – Matthew Walther at The Week
This Prayer to St. Anthony is Called the “Miracle Prayer” – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
What is Predestination? – Jimmy Akin at Catholic Answers Magazine
Fr. Longenecker’s Favourite Poems – Joseph Pearce at Faith & Culture
Painting of the Day: Snap the Whip (1872) by Winslow Homer – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College
The Spectrum of Journalistic Bias – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at Mercatornet
Archbishop Gregory vs. President Trump – Crisis Magazine
Why the Pell Verdict has Done Little to Shift Public Opinion in Australia – Natasha Marsh at Catholic Herald