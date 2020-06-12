The Meeting of Leo the Great & Attila

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Raphael’s Long-Lost Last Paintings Before His Sudden Death Revealed – Billy Ryan at uCatholic +1

Last of a Holy Family – Debbie Cramsie at The Catholic Weekly +1

We Need Healing: We Need Jesus – William Hemsworth at Catholic Stand

Beautiful Art in This 12th Century Missal of Limoges – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Space Age Earthlings & the God of Creation – Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand

The Art of the Church Cornerstone – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Following The Science – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at Underground Thomist

Ask Father: What is Physically Required for the Laity to Participate at Mass? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Catholic College Closes, This Catholic College May Not Be The Last – Devi Shastri at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Step By Step Toward Married Priests; An Update – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L’Espresso

On Synodality & the German Call to Expand It – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

In the Face of Riots, Practice Empathy – Matthew Walther at The Week

This Prayer to St. Anthony is Called the “Miracle Prayer” – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

What is Predestination? – Jimmy Akin at Catholic Answers Magazine

Fr. Longenecker’s Favourite Poems – Joseph Pearce at Faith & Culture

Painting of the Day: Snap the Whip (1872) by Winslow Homer – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College

The Spectrum of Journalistic Bias – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at Mercatornet

Archbishop Gregory vs. President Trump – Crisis Magazine

Why the Pell Verdict has Done Little to Shift Public Opinion in Australia – Natasha Marsh at Catholic Herald