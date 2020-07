(Source: New Liturgical Movement)

Pastoral Plan For Changing Parish Music Program, Now Is Not The Time To Leave The Church, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A Pastoral Plan for Changing a Parish Music Program! Where Do I Start? - Jennifer Donelson-Nowicka at New Liturgical Movement +1

Now Is Not the Time To Leave the Catholic Church – Dennis Dillon at Catholic Stand +1

Satan’s Minions Attack the Archdiocese of San Francisco Again! - One Mad Mom

The Boy Scouts Succumb to Liberal Ideology – Patty Knap at Catholic Stand

Stand Up to the Woke Bullying in America – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at Respect Life Radio

A Crown of Blood Red & Purple Roses – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

Kneeling For Reception Of Holy Communion Is The Most Important Ritual – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke's Mutual Enrichment

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Fr. Donald Calloway, St. Joseph, & Homosexuality – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

Sobering Spiritual Truths According to St. John of the Cross - Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Typical Article on the Liturgy for 1970 – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

The Irony of Rainbow Capitalism – Stephen G. Adubato at Crisis Magazine

America’s Fatherless Ache Exposed by Humble YouTube Dad – Annie Holmquist at Mercatornet

Padre Pio on the Battle of Prayer – Kathleen Beckman at Catholic Exchange

If There Really Were A Natural Law – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

Here’s What Early Christian Families Ate For Dinner – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

The Divorced Catholic’s Guide to Parenting – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Chesterton: Extraordinary in the Ordinary – Emma Jermann at Clarifying Catholicism

The Secular Versus Catholic View of the Human Person – Magis Center

Martyrs of the Diocese of Ferns – De Processu Martyriali