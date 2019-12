Papabile Candidates To Replace Pope Francis, The Absence Of Mystical Theology, And More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Papabile: Marc Cardinal Ouellet, Christoph Cardinal Schönborn, Robert Cardinal Sarah, Pietro Cardinal Parolin, Luis Cardinal Tagle, Matteo Cardinal Zuppi – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso +1

The Absence Of Mystical Theology – The Modern Malaise – David Torkington at Catholic Stand +1

Evangelization & Deeper Conversion: The English Patrimony – Deborah Gyapong at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society

The Long Night – Erin Cain at Ignitum Today

Meditate Frequently During Advent On This Quote From St. Paul – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Pray The ‘O Antiphons’ During Advent – Allison Low at Catholic Stand

Advent Activities For Families & Individuals – Jordan Watwood at uCatholic

Why We’re Heading For World War III – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Note The Twisted Moral Logic Of Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia On Assisted Suicide – Fr. Z’s Blog

Answering Fr. James Martin’s Distortions About The Lesbian Judge & Holy Communion – Fr. Dwight Longenecker at The Catholic World Report

The German Church Has Fallen—Why Is No One Reporting This? – John Gravino at New Walden

Nazi-Style Chinese Communist Party Book Burning Targets Religious Books – Massimo Introvigne at Bitter Winter

Events Are “Vindicating” Critics Of The Vatican-China Deal – Chad C. Pecknold, Ph.D.

How To Have A Prayerful Advent – Francis Phillips at Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.