Breaking Home Ties by Norman Rockwell (Source: Magdalen College)

Painting Of The Day Is Norman Rockwells Breaking Home Ties, Baptists At Council Of Nicea, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Painting of the Day: Breaking Home Ties by Norman Rockwell – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College +1

Baptists at the Council of Nicea? – Fr. Hugh Barbour, O. Præm., at CatholicFidelity.com +1

The Five Abodes of Saint John – Susan Skinner at Catholic Stand

Corona Stories: Ten Short Saints’ Sayings On Facing Death – The Editors at Hour of Our Death

The Pause: Our Liturgical Opportunity – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

The Domed Canopy in Byzantine Church Design – Jelena Bogdanović at The Institute for Sacred Architecture

The Brown Scapular & the Ordinariates – Simon Dennerly at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Battling Porn: How to Know if You’re Addicted – Peter C. Kleponis, Ph.D., at The Catholic Gentleman

How to Get the Most Out of Spiritual Communion – Fr. John Falder at The Catholic Weekly

Centenary of John Paul II’s Birth, Some Commentary – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Building Up the Domestic Church – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

Thoughts on ‘WarGames’ – Menny Thoughts at Convert’s Quest

A Unique Milanese Custom for the Feast of the Ascension – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Islam’s Trojan Horse – William Kilpatrick at Crisis Magazine

Bishops & the Secular Order: Seek First the Kingdom of God – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

The Irish Influence on Nigeria’s Catholic Mission – Patrick Egwu at The Catholic World Report

I Wonder What We Are Coming Back To: The Future of Church Music – Matthew Schellhorn at Catholic Herald