Opus Dei Unveiled, St. Veronica: Fact Or Fiction, US Bishop Succumbs To Virus, And More Links. . .

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Opus Dei Unveiled – Eugene Beh at Clarifying Catholicism +1

Saint Veronica: Fact Or Fiction? – Edward Monti at Catholic Stand +1

Retired U.S. Catholic Bishop Succumbs to Covid-19 – John Burger at Aleteia

My Mom & the Emergency that Wasn’t – Dennis Dillon at Catholic Stand

Now is the Time of St. Joseph – Ava Lalor at Our Sunday Visitor

Lessons from Monks for Men – Harry Scherer at Ignitum Today

Pope Francis’ “Prayer for Catholics in China”: Alignment or Contradiction? – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report

People are Being Marvelous: UK Homelessness Charities & the Virus – Constance Watson at Catholic Herald

Cardinal Cupich: Chicago Church Bells Toll for Those Affected by Virus – Devin Watkins at Vatican News

A Season Of Restoration – Debra Black at Catholic Exchange

How Did the Pell Case Get So Far—A Smoking Gun – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman, O.S.B., at Dominus Mihi Adjutor

When Does The Church Have To Obey The State? – Fr. David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

A Catholic America Would Be Worth ‘Conserving’ – Charles Coulombe at Crisis Magazine

The Virus – & Other Moral Hazards – Hadley P. Arkes, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Five Lessons from Isolated Saints – Michelle Arnold at Catholic Answers Magazine

Worried About The Coronavirus? Here Are 95 Saints To Become Acquainted With – Melissa Guerrero at epicPew

Bishop of Boise Goes to the Liturgical Zoo, Attempts to Forbid “Ad Orientem”. . . – Fr. Z’s Blog

Fiddling While Rome Burns: Lady Deacons – Anita Moore, O.P., Esq., at V for Victory!

Religious Activities Online Banned or Censored by During Pandemic – Wan Zixin at Bitter Winter

Somebody in Rome Dislikes Us Miserable Humans – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

