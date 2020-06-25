Oops!; The Sin Of Rash Judgment; Is Catholic Poland Tomorrow's Ireland; And More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Oops! – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist +1

The Sin of Rash Judgment – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand +1

The Feast of the Irish Martyrs – De Processu Martyriali

Have No Fear – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

Persecution of Rebellious Catholic Churches Intensifies – Zhao Minghze at Bitter Winter

Wisdom, Hair Loss, & Divine Providence – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

Does Chaos Emerge from Order, or Order from Chaos? – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Madison Adores The Blessed Sacrament, Germany Blasphemes The Blessed Sacrament – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Et Tu, Gorsuch? – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

A Striking Display of Sophistry – R.R. Reno at First Things

The Long March Through American Institutions Continues – William Kilpatrick, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

Guilt, Shame, & Healing from Pornography – Peter C. Kleponis at The Catholic Gentleman

Fr. Moloney Cancelled! – One Mad Mom

Why the Bishops Are Letting the Mobs Destroy Statues – Anita Moore, O.P., Esq., at V for Victory!

Catholic Poland: Tomorrow’s Ireland? – Rod Dreher

Catholic Action: The President Who Transformed Ecuador – Charles Coulombe at Catholic Herald