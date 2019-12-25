(Source: New Liturgical Movement)

New ICKSP Church In Belfast, Mary And The Modest Church, Fr. Jaki And The Birth Of Science And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

New ICKSP Church In Belfast, Northern Ireland – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement +1

Mary & The Modest Church – David Mills at Aleteia +1

Father Stanley Jaki & The Birth Of Science – Janet Meyer at Catholic Stand

Fr. Peyton, The “Rosary Priest,” To Star In New Graphic Novel – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

The Ancient Roots Of Deification In The Latin Tradition – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report

Good For One, Good For All – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine

Ten Lessons in Evangelization From St. Francis Xavier – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Making Saints In Our Shops – John Schroeter at Crisis Magazine

To Be Befriended: A Meditation On Friendship & The Disabled – Stanley Hauerwas at Church Life Journal

How To Know If The Sunday Readings Are Year A, B, Or C – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

They Prayed Without Ceasing – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

How To Be Full & Exact – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

New “Vespers” Composition Flows From “The Gift Of Meeting Mary & Jesus” – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report

Decayed Papyrus Hints That More Dead Sea Scrolls Remain – Jonathan Laden at Bible History Daily

