New ICKSP Church In Belfast, Mary And The Modest Church, Fr. Jaki And The Birth Of Science And More!
New ICKSP Church In Belfast, Northern Ireland – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement +1
Mary & The Modest Church – David Mills at Aleteia +1
Father Stanley Jaki & The Birth Of Science – Janet Meyer at Catholic Stand
Fr. Peyton, The “Rosary Priest,” To Star In New Graphic Novel – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia
The Ancient Roots Of Deification In The Latin Tradition – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report
Good For One, Good For All – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine
Ten Lessons in Evangelization From St. Francis Xavier – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange
Making Saints In Our Shops – John Schroeter at Crisis Magazine
To Be Befriended: A Meditation On Friendship & The Disabled – Stanley Hauerwas at Church Life Journal
How To Know If The Sunday Readings Are Year A, B, Or C – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
They Prayed Without Ceasing – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine
How To Be Full & Exact – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist
New “Vespers” Composition Flows From “The Gift Of Meeting Mary & Jesus” – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report
Decayed Papyrus Hints That More Dead Sea Scrolls Remain – Jonathan Laden at Bible History Daily
