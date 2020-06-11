Martin Luther King Quote (Source: Roman Catholic Man)

Nationwide Procession To Heal Our Land On June 14, Nun Sprays Inspiring Quotes In Protests And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

June 14: Nationwide “Under God Processions” to Heal Our Land – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1

Brave Nun Spray-Paints Inspiring Notes on Building Amid Cincinnati Protests in Video – ChurchPOP +1

Is the Pandemic Narrative Being Controlled by Secular Progressives? – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

Whatever Happened to the Color Red in the Octave of Pentecost? – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

A Perspective on Civil Unrest & Riots – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

A Sequence for Trinity & a Franciscan Musical Treasury – Notkerus Balbulus at Canticum Salomonis

Trinity Sunday: In the Name of the Father – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Wistful Whitsun – A Clerk of Oxford

Holy Husbands Are a Heavenly Gift – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Fr. Jonathan Robinson, CO – R.I.P. – Fr. Z’s Blog

Does The Vatican Support Freedom In Communist China – George Weigel at Denver Catholic

Curiosity of the Day: The Boy’s Voice – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College

Minds That Hate: A Meditation on Racially-Charged Rioting – Joseph Pearce at The Catholic World Report

The Court Has Been the Main Engine in Reshaping What Passes as Our “Culture” – Hadley Arkes, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Who Will Guard the Guardians? – Fr. George W. Rutler, S.T.D., at Crisis Magazine

The Virus & the Bishops: Twisting Canon 223 to Further an Agenda – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy

Do You Want to Know What I Find Baffling & Reprehensible, Archbishop Gregory? – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

The Endless Politics of Archbishop Wilton Gregory – One Mad Mom

This Catholic School Teacher Fired for Criticizing the Black Lives Matter Organization – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream