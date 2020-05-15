Moving Toward One Rite, Excommunicated For Archery, Divorce Between Faith And Reason, And More!
Moving Toward One Rite of the Latin Rite Again but with Variations – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1
Obscure Church Cannon: Excommunicated for Archery Against Another Catholic – Billy Ryan at uCatholic +1
Simple Steps for Evangelization – William Hemsworth at Catholic Stand
Kale-Flavored Smoke – Matthew Walther at The Lamp Magazine
The Dignity of Work – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today
The Divorce between Faith & Reason In the West – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at Claremont Review of Books
At the Heart of Essential Work in a Covid-19 World – Barbara Padolina at Catholic Stand
Putting the ‘Loco’ In Loco Parentis – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine
Meditate Daily on St. Paul’s Definition of Love – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
The Delicacy of Seventeenth Century Vestment Embroidery – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Best One-Volume Scholarly Introduction to the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite Mass, Now in English – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
The Cry of Lucetta Scaraffia Against Another Plague: Abuse of Women in the Church – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso
I’m Wrestling With Jean Vanier’s Coercive Legacy – Jane Barter at The Conversation
Christian Prudence in Times of Pandemic – Stephen A. Hipp, S.T.D., S.T.L., at First Things
Where Did All The Catholics Go? – Rod Dreher