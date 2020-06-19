Legos Mass (Source: Fr. Z's Blog)

Liturgical Legos, Timothy Flanders From Protestant To Messianic Jews To Catholic, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Liturgical Legos! Do Not Miss This One! – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

Timothy Flanders from Protestant to Messianic Jews to Catholic – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info +1

Pray Like a Pirate: The Lord Will Answer – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

A New App With Recordings of the Complete Gregorian Chant Repertoire – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Proselytizing Is Not a Bad Thing – David Kilby at Catholic Stand

The Necessity of Long-Form Art – Jacob Riyeff at Dappled Things

Mary – Mother, Sister & Midwife – Brother John Joseph at Ignitum Today

Why Did Christians Crusade? – John Harrison at Clarifying Catholicism

The Pot Calling the Kettle Black – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

The Old gods, the New gods, & God – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

The Problem of Personhood – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

Aristotle & Catholic Education: Why Charter Schools Are Not Enough – Building Catholic Culture

Msgr. Charles Pope Addresses Archbishop Gregory’s Selective Moral Outrage [15:27] – Raymond Arroyo at The World Over YouTube

Systemic Racism & Other Conspiracy Theories – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

“I Only Kneel for One Person, & That’s God” – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man

Antifa & the Muslim Brotherhood: Birds of a Feather – William Kilpatrick, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

New Templeton Prize Winner Criticizes the ‘Scientism’ of Dawkins – Catholic Herald