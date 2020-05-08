Let Us Never Go Back To Normal, St. Joseph Combat Chaplet Is A Powerful Intercession, And More!
Let’s Never Go Back to ‘Normal’ – Michel Therrien at Crisis Magazine +1
St. Joseph Combat Chaplet, Powerful Intercession – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1
Music, God’s Consolation in Trying Times? – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand
Why We Exist: Hawking vs. Aquinas – Meg McDonough at Clarifying Catholicism
Quarantine – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today
Liturgical Perspectives in Time of Lockdown – Marco Begato at Altare Dei
Medical Care & the Free Market’s Limitations – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand
Catholic Media Telling Story of the Church becomes More Difficult Amid Econ Woes – Brian Fraga at Our Sunday Visitor
Arrested Catholic Lawyer Warns of Chinese Communist Repression in Hong Kong – Jonah McKeown at Catholic Herald
Some Catholic Churches Offer Public Mass Again. . . – John Burger at Aleteia
Papal Master of Ceremonies: Monsignor Enrico Dante – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Epidemic & the Liturgical Reform – Joseph Shaw, Ph.D., at Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Covid-19, Consumerism, & Acedia – Casey Chalk at The Catholic World Report
The Virus: Nature’s Revenge, or God’s Punishment for Hubris? – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream
Does the Catholic Church Have a Teaching on “Classical Education”? – Arthur Hippler, Ph.D.