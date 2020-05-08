Let’s Never Go Back to ‘Normal’ – Michel Therrien at Crisis Magazine +1

St. Joseph Combat Chaplet, Powerful Intercession – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1

Music, God’s Consolation in Trying Times? – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

Why We Exist: Hawking vs. Aquinas – Meg McDonough at Clarifying Catholicism

Quarantine – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

Liturgical Perspectives in Time of Lockdown – Marco Begato at Altare Dei

Medical Care & the Free Market’s Limitations – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

Catholic Media Telling Story of the Church becomes More Difficult Amid Econ Woes – Brian Fraga at Our Sunday Visitor

Arrested Catholic Lawyer Warns of Chinese Communist Repression in Hong Kong – Jonah McKeown at Catholic Herald

Some Catholic Churches Offer Public Mass Again. . . – John Burger at Aleteia

Papal Master of Ceremonies: Monsignor Enrico Dante – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

​Epidemic & the Liturgical Reform – Joseph Shaw, Ph.D., at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Covid-19, Consumerism, & Acedia – Casey Chalk at The Catholic World Report

The Virus: Nature’s Revenge, or God’s Punishment for Hubris? – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

Does the Catholic Church Have a Teaching on “Classical Education”? – Arthur Hippler, Ph.D.