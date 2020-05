The name of Elon Musk's new baby.

Let’s Bring Back Proper Christian Names, Let Us Raise The Standards, Hope to Die, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Let’s Bring Back Proper Christian Names – Melanie McDonagh at Catholic Herald +1

Let’s Raise The Standards – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

Hope to Die: Off the Shelf with Dr. Scott Hahn – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

The Power of Christ’s Holy Face: A Little-Known Chaplet for Battling God’s Enemies – ChurchPOP

Dare To Be Different: Love Like Mary – Janet Meyer at Catholic Stand

In Search of Father Damien (of Molokai) – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

Work of Faith – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

Dr. Peter Kreeft: “Beauty is the First Thing We Notice & Love” – Paul Senz at The Catholic World Report

How Did Jesus Go From Being a Hero to Being Hated In Less Than a Week? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

3 Ways Coronavirus Has Changed Catholic Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Prelatial Dress of the Religious Orders: The Cistercians – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Refine Your Summer Style with 5 Easy Steps (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

Do You Know? The Patronage of Each of the 12 Apostles – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

One Quarter of Brits Tuning Into Broadcasted Religious Services – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia

“Queer” Stations of the Cross Offered In New York & San Francisco Catholic Churches – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

Examining The Role Of Catholic Bishops In The 2020 U.S. Presidential Race – Clemente List at Religion Unplugged

Carrying Jesus into the Public Square for College Catholic Graduates – Dan Lipinski at Public Discourse