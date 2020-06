Kim Ki-Chang Painting (Source: The Benedict XVI Institute for Sacred Music & Divine Worship)

Kim Ki Chang: A Korean Caravaggio, Conversion Story Of Randy Shed, Life Of De Montfort, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Kim Ki-Chang: A Korean Caravaggio? – Robert E. Gordon, Ph.D., at Benedict XVI Institute +1

The Conversion Story of Randy Shed, From Non-Denominational to Catholic – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info +1

The Biblical Basis of Intercessory Prayer – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

The Life of Saint Louis Marie de Montfort – Joseph Freyaldenhoven at Catholic365

Secrets from Heaven: Off the Shelf with Fr. Sebastian Walshe – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Blessed Joseph Gérard – Michael R. Heinlein at Simply Catholic

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

God Does Not Cause Us to Sin – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Holy Spirit & the Old Testament – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life™

5 Ways We Can Keep Growing in Our Spiritual Life – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

‘The Love of Tradition Brings People Together’ – Francis Lee at Crisis Magazine

How to Mourn if You can’t be at the Funeral – Fr. Michael Rennier at Aleteia

Catholics Attend Mass in Boats After Typhoon Floods Church in Philippines: Pics, Videos – ChurchPOP

Saint Simon Stock Audio Drama – Albert Gedney at Catholic365

Christ’s Resurrection: Bodily or Only Spiritual? – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

Who Was Jesus of Nazareth? – Chilton Williamson, Jr., at Crisis Magazine

An Everyman Saint: St. Isidore the Farmer – Daniel Stewart at Catholic Exchange

Countless Flowers are Named in Mary’s Honour – With Good Reason – Fr. Michael Rennier at Catholic Herald