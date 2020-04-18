Justice Finally For Cardinal Pell, Free Sacred Art For Your Customizable Zoom Background, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Justice, Finally For Cardinal Pell – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report +1

Free Sacred Art for Your Customizable Zoom Background – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia +1

Easter & the Resurrection of the Body – Scott W. Hahn, Ph.D., at St. Paul Center

Seeing Old Things With New Eyes – Tara K.E. Brelinsky at Catholic Stand

Eucharistic Utensils – Lucas Viar at Liturgical Arts Journal

Your Will Be Done – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

‘Hitler’s Pope’? Not So Fast – Marek Jan Chodakiewicz, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Family Prayer & Devotion to the Blessed Mother – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

St. Thomas Aquinas on Evil: Four Comforting Insights – Stephen Beale at Catholic Exchange

St. John Paul II’s Advice to Catholic Apostolates During a Global Pandemic – Brice Sokolowski at Catholic Fundraiser.net

Church’s Highest Confessor, Cardinal Piacenza: There Must Not Be Ecclesial Distancing – Fr. Z's Blog

Common-Good Conservatism, Vatican II, & Thomas Jefferson – P.J. Smith at Semiduplex

Research Proves the Benefits of Inter-Generational Connection – Shannon Roberts at Mercatornet

St. Bernard: Unlikely Patron of Christian Unity – Charles Ridley at Church Life Journal

Churchmanship; An Opportunity For Fr. James Martin to Work On This – George Weigel at First Things

Why Would Materialist Richard Dawkins Wrinkle His Nose at Eugenics? – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

What Christian Art & ‘The Black Death’ Teaches Us About the Corona Virus – Clemente Listi at Religion Unplugged

Pope Francis Condemns Abortion: “Every Human Life Has Value” – Micaiah Bilger at Life News

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.