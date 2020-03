Jean Vanier of L'Arche (Source: Catholic Herald)

Judging And The Jean Vanier Revelations, Consecrating Ourselves To St. Joseph, And More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Judge Not Lest Ye Be Judged, A Lesson for Our Time in Light of Jean Vanier Revelations – Deborah Gyapong at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog +1

Consecrating Ourselves to St. Joseph – There’s Still Time - Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand +1

Catholic Mark Wahlberg Supports Same-Sex ‘Marriage’ – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

Gender Ideology: Truth & Consequences – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

Our Real Pandemic is the Loss of Christian Identity – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Slow & Steady – Erin Cain at Ignitum Today

10 Married Couples Who Have Been Canonized Or Are On Their Way – Meg Hunt-Kilmer at Aleteia

Organ Donor (for Church) – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

Is Religious Freedom Simply Bigotry Disguised? Quite the Opposite - Richard Doerflinger at Our Sunday Visitor

James Martin S.J. Strikes Again – Fr. Gerald E. Murray at The Catholic Thing

With Pope's Pick, "Francis" Comes To Atlanta - Rocco Palmo at Whispers in the Loggia

Musings of a ‘Catholic Agnostic’ – Chilton Williamson, Jr., at Crisis Magazine

Communion & Coronavirus: Pertinent Law for the Ordinary Form – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Annals Of Anti-Christian Europe - Rod Dreher

