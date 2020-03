Happy Couple Enjoying Serenity With The Mountains (Source: UnSplash)

Is It Okay To Be Attracted, Down With Ugly Churches, Communion On The Tongue, And More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Is it Okay to be Attracted? - Margaret Groves at Ignitum Today +1

Down With Ugly Churches! - George Weigel at The Catholic World Report +1

God Created Them Male & Female – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

Can Bishop Force Communion in Hand to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus; Apply’s to the Extraordinary Form of the Mass? – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Svalbard & the Deposit of Faith – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand

Bellarmine Again: Rome the One True Church – Christopher J. Malloy, Ph.D., at Theological Flint

God Can Make Sense of the Past - Menny Thoughts at Convert's Quest

Christians Suffer Two Months of Abuse in Jail on Baseless Charges in India – Morning Star News

Catholic Fundamentalism: A Major Problem – Christopher Centrella at Clarifying Catholicism

Editorial: What can the Church Learn from the Scandal of Jean Vanier? – Editorial at Our Sunday Visitor

Elon Musk: Happy Totalitarian - Benjamin D. Wiker, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Sorrow & Consternation at News of Jean Vanier – Jesús Colina at Aleteia

Ask Father: Can We Have a Synodal Church & Married Priests Like the Eastern Orthodox? - Fr. Z's Blog

Australia: From Bad to Worse on Euthanasia – Monica Doumit at The Catholic Weekly

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.