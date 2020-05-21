How The Church Has Changed The World, Two False Arguments For God’s Existence, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

How the Church Has Changed the World: Be Not Afraid – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Catholic Education Resource Center +1

Two False Arguments for God’s Existence – Bob Drury at Catholic Stand +1

Hollywood’s Rich Portrait of Priestly Ordinations in 'The Cardinal' Film – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Most ‘Praise & Worship’ Music is Not Suitable for Mass – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

Did Jesus Rename Simon the “Rock”, Confusion with Petra, Cephas, Rock, & Peter – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Via, Veritas, Vita (The Way, the Truth, & the Life) – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

Why We Can’t Do Evil Even If Good May Come – Bishop Robert E. Barron, S.T.D., at Word on Fire

Fr. Barker on How Anglicans Got a Catholic Ordinariate – Christopher Mahon at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Did You Know? The History Behind Mary Gardens – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

Author: Dorothy Day’s Faithful Orthodoxy Too Often Overlooked – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report

A Model Roman Altar – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Cremation or In-Ground Burial – Ralph Hathaway at Catholic365

Laughing at the Microbe – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine

The Truth About Social Media – Scott P. Richert at Our Sunday Visitor

Turkey’s Christian “Doctor of the Poor” Succumbs to Coronavirus – John Burger at Aleteia

Pakistan’s “Dirty Job” Workers (Only Christians) at High Risk of Covid-19 – Robin Gomes at Vatican News

A Bishop’s Resignation & the State of Church Reform – Christopher Altieri at Catholic Herald