Black Plague (Source: Public Domain)

How The Black Plague Changed The Hail Mary Prayer, Ratzinger On Fasting From The Eucharist And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

How the Black Plague Changed the “Hail Mary” Prayer – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

Joseph Ratzinger on Fasting from the Eucharist – The Catholic World Report +1

The Book of Eli & the Road to Redemption – Mark C. McCann at Catholic Stand

Dear Bishops: Take Advantage of a God-given Teaching Moment – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Drawing Abortion Lines – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

Ego Patricius: A Review Of “I Am Patrick” – Brad Miner at The Catholic Thing

Charity – Noel Ethan Tan at Ignitum Today

Liturgy: Work for the People or Work of the People? – Samuel Ng at Clarifying Catholicism

The Continuity of Time & the Event Horizon of Information – J. Bolton at Augustines Alley

Amid Virus’ Spread, A Church In Lockdown – Rocco Palmo at Whispers in the Loggia

Despicable: Attack On Spiritual Communion, Private Masses, Adoration, Processions. . . – Fr. Z's Blog

Joe Biden Betrays His Fellow Catholics – Paul Kengor at Crisis Magazine

A Peritus of Vatican II on the Church & Modernistic Art in the Liturgy – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Can a Catholic Be a Democratic Socialist? – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.