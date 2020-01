St. Gabriel the Archangel & the Blessed Virgin Mary (Source: uCatholic)

Have You Been Praying For A Sign, Have Yourself A Very Merry English Christmas, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Have You Been Praying For A Sign? Here’s What You Should Know – Fr. George Elliott at uCatholic +1

Have Yourself A Very Merry English Christmas – Fr. Dwight Longenecker at Faith & Culture +1

Babe Ruth’s Catholic Long Home Run – Daniel Demers at Catholic Stand

The English Patrimony is for Catholics of Methodist Heritage Too – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

New Year Resolution – Love & Surrender to God’s Will – Kendra Von Esh at Catholic Stand

Ostriches Have A Special Place In African Christian Monastic Symbolism – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Do You Believe? – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

Ask Father: Were Jesus, Mary, & Joseph “Refugees”? Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. Z’s Blog

Co-Redemtrix Idea “Foolishness”? Here Is Another View – Fr. Regis Scanlon, O.F.M. Cap.

A Defense Of The Virgin Birth Against A “Bible-Bashing” Atheist – Dave Armstrong at The Catholic World Report

The Argument To A First Principle Of Order – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

The Revolution of Francis Doesn’t Even Spare Our Lady; Here’s What He Would Make of Her – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso

2019: Our Year In Film & Television – Various at First Things

Sex, Money, Power: Bishop Bransfield Of Wheeling, West Virginia – Rod Dreher

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.