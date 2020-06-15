Gollum The New Judas Iscariot, Reclaiming Our Roman Catholic Birthright, Word Of The Day, And More!
Gollum. . . The New Judas Iscariot – Fanny Jean Jones at Ignitum Today +1
“Reclaiming Our Roman Catholic Birthright”, A New Book by Dr. Peter Kwasniewski – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement +1
Death & the Resurrection of the Body?—Dr. Scott Hahn – Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand
Word of the Day: Wrong – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College
It Is Time to Reclaim the Cardinal Virtue of Prudence – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange
Never Neglect First Precept of the Church, Be Grateful; Tethers You to God. . . – Christopher O. Blum, Ph.D. at Faith & Culture
Pray for the Healing of Racial Division with This Prayer – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Sisters Against Abusive Power: St. Teresa, Port-Royal, & Modern African Religious – Rick Yoder at The Amish Catholic
Symbols of a Society in Meltdown – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Double Standard from James Martin, S.J. – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Church Obedient – Emily Finley at Crisis Magazine
Rioting, For Fun & Profit – David Warren at Essays in Idleness
It’s Not Just a Hashtag – One Mad Mom
The Idea of the Catholic School – Chad C. Pecknold, Ph.D., at First Things
Pixar Targets Children With Their First Same-Sex Attracted Lead Character – Michael Brown, Ph.D., at The Stream
In FX Phyllis Schlafly Biopic on FX, Evangelicals Got All the Acid, But Schlafly was. . . – Julia Duin at Get Religion
13th Century Illuminated Manuscript (Psalter) Digitized – Medievalists.net
Pope Francis, When Continuity is Paradoxically Described as a Break – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican
A Prayer That Takes Us Deep Into Christian Platonism – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf at Catholic Herald