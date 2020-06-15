Gollum. . . The New Judas Iscariot – Fanny Jean Jones at Ignitum Today +1

“Reclaiming Our Roman Catholic Birthright”, A New Book by Dr. Peter Kwasniewski – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement +1

Death & the Resurrection of the Body?—Dr. Scott Hahn – Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand

Word of the Day: Wrong – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College

It Is Time to Reclaim the Cardinal Virtue of Prudence – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

Never Neglect First Precept of the Church, Be Grateful; Tethers You to God. . . – Christopher O. Blum, Ph.D. at Faith & Culture

Pray for the Healing of Racial Division with This Prayer – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Sisters Against Abusive Power: St. Teresa, Port-Royal, & Modern African Religious – Rick Yoder at The Amish Catholic

Symbols of a Society in Meltdown – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Double Standard from James Martin, S.J. – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Church Obedient – Emily Finley at Crisis Magazine

Rioting, For Fun & Profit – David Warren at Essays in Idleness

It’s Not Just a Hashtag – One Mad Mom

The Idea of the Catholic School – Chad C. Pecknold, Ph.D., at First Things

Pixar Targets Children With Their First Same-Sex Attracted Lead Character – Michael Brown, Ph.D., at The Stream

In FX Phyllis Schlafly Biopic on FX, Evangelicals Got All the Acid, But Schlafly was. . . – Julia Duin at Get Religion

13th Century Illuminated Manuscript (Psalter) Digitized – Medievalists.net

Pope Francis, When Continuity is Paradoxically Described as a Break – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

A Prayer That Takes Us Deep Into Christian Platonism – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf at Catholic Herald