Fr. Z Offers Suggestions To Riots, Ex Swiss Guard Who Served Saint Now UST Houston Dean, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Fr. Z Rants about the Problems in the Streets, Offers Suggestions, Action Item! – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

Former Swiss Guard Who Served a Saint is New Dean at University of St. Thomas in Houston – Sandra Soliz at University of St. Thomas, Houston +1

Ecclesiastes & Turning Politics Over to God – Laura DeMaria at Catholic Stand

Patrick Coffin on Censorship & Media Bias – Clarifying Catholicism

Quotes on the Scam of S.C.A.M.: Socialism, Communism, & Marxism – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead To Rome

The New York Times: Covid ‘Surges’ Through Pews, as Opposed to Bars, Marches, Stores, etc. – Terry Mattingly at Get Religion

Made for Mission: Off the Shelf with Tim Glemkowski – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Liturgical Unculturation: TLM vs. Black Catholic Mass - David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

We Need Julia Greeley, Denver’s Saint in the Making – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Denver Catholic

Common Fundraising Problems. . . Debunked – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Sense & Sensibility: What Jane Austen can Teach Us about Emotional Chastity – Sinclair Cushmore at Catholic365

The Healing of the Priesthood, Through St. John the Apostle – Susan Skinner at Veil of Veronica

Post Vatican II: Self-Absorption & the Corruption of the True Church – Fr. Allan J. McDonald, at Southern Orders

Hagia Sophia Goes Full Mosque – Dave Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

We Are All Karens Now – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

A Reign of Error – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D.

What the Primitive Church Did at Communion Time – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

The Crux of the Matter – Ben Butera at The American Catholic

Why Young Black Catholics are More Likely to Keep Practicing the Faith – Sofía Abasolo at Catholic Herald